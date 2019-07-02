Rohan Ince: Cheltenham Town sign ex-Brighton midfielder on one-year deal

Rohan Ince played 91 games for Brighton before leaving in 2018

Cheltenham Town have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea midfielder Rohan Ince on a one-year contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old made 91 appearances for the Seagulls after moving from the Blues in February 2013.

He spent time on loan at Fulham, Swindon and Bury, but a knee injury ruled him out for all of last season after his release by Brighton.

"He's had a good schooling where he's come from," boss Michael Duff said.

"When I played against him he was the next big thing coming through. He's been a bit unfortunate with his injury last year.

"We've done all the due diligence with regards to testing, seeing specialists, scanning - we think we've found a very good player."

