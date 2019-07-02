Ryan Gauld: Dundee United would be 'foolish' not to consider move

Ryan Gauld made six appearances during an injury-hit loan spell at Hibs last term

Dundee United would be "foolish" not to consider trying to bring playmaker Ryan Gauld back to Tannadice, says assistant head coach Lee McCulloch.

Gauld left United for Sporting Lisbon in 2014, but the Portuguese club are reportedly prepared to let him leave.

The 23-year-old made six appearances on loan at Hibernian earlier this year.

"He has not been spoken about but when people of that calibre are available it would be foolish not to look at it," McCulloch said.

"That would be one we'll probably have a meeting this afternoon about and if he is available then obviously he would be of interest."

Scottish Championship side United have, though, made an offer for former Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland and are awaiting his response.

The 23-year-old scored 34 goals last term and is now a free agent, with Sunderland and Swansea City also having been linked with him.

"I believe there has been a good offer put to him, so it is just waiting to see what is going to happen," McCulloch said.

"He is a fantastic player and I think we are just going to need to give that one a little bit of time and see where it ends up."

McCulloch initially arrived at Tannadice in January as a strikers' coach, but will now share assistant head coach duties with Gordon Forrest.

The former Kilmarnock manager believes he has plenty to offer head coach Robbie Neilson as the club embark on their latest attempt to climb out of the Championship.

"The manager has certainly turned around the mentality since he has come in and hopefully myself and Gordon can enhance that even further," he said.

"It is getting that winning mentality and actually playing nasty at times to not want to get beaten. It comes from training at the highest level every day."