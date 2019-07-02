Alfie Jones: Gillingham sign Southampton centre-back on loan

Alfie Jones is under contract at Southampton until next summer

League One side Gillingham have signed Southampton centre-back Alfie Jones on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, making 15 appearances before his stay was cut short in January.

Jones has not played for the Saints' first-team but has featured seven times for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

"It all happened quite quickly after meeting the manager, once he showed interest it was a no brainer," he said.

