Oran Kearney: Coleraine set to announce new manager

Oran Kearney guided Coleraine to Irish Cup success in 2018, a year when the Bannsiders also finished runners-up in the Irish Premiership

Coleraine have announced that they will name their new manager on Wednesday evening.

Oran Kearney is expected to return to the Bannsiders 10 months after leaving the cub to manage St Mirren.

The 40-year-old parted company with the Scottish Premiership outfit last month after keeping them in the top flight with a play-off win over Dundee United.

Rodney McAree left Coleraine by mutual consent in May, after failing to guide them to European football.

The Bannsiders tweeted that they will be announcing their new manager at 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

Last month, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry indicated Kearney would be the "number one target" to fill their managerial vacancy if he was to became available.

