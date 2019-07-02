Swansea City sign ex-QPR defender Jake Bidwell

Jake Bidwell joined QPR from Brentford in July, 2016

Swansea City have signed defender Jake Bidwell following his exit from Queens Park Rangers.

The 26-year-old free agent is the first signing under new Swans manager Steve Cooper and has signed a three-year deal.

Bidwell was not offered new terms by QPR when his contract ended in June.

A former Everton trainee, Bidwell joined QPR from Brentford in 2016 and went on to make 130 appearances for them, including 45 last season.

Swansea have been keen to add to their defensive ranks after the end of Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan stay from Tottenham.

The Championship club are also eager to move on some senior players, notably striker Borja Baston and winger Jefferson Montero.

Neither has travelled with the squad to their pre-season training camp in Spain.

