Ravel Morrison having trial at Sheffield United

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand described Morrison as the most naturally gifted young player he had ever seen

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is having a trial at Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Swedish side Ostersunds came to an end last month.

It is anticipated Morrison will attend the Blades' pre-season training camp in Portugal later this week.

Manager Chris Wilder will then decide whether to offer Morrison a permanent deal.

Morrison was rated as one of the best young players to come through the Manchester United academy during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as manager.

He played in the same 2011 FA Youth Cup-winning side as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

But his career has been hampered by various off-field problems and he made just three first-team appearances for United and 24 in four years with West Ham.

Lazio handed him a four-year contract in 2015 but loaned him out to QPR during the 2016-17 season and then in 2017-18 to Mexican side Atlas, where he scored four goals in 25 games.