Will Aimson: Plymouth Argyle sign former Bury centre-back

Will Aimson spent one season at Gigg Lane after joining from Blackpool in 2018

League Two side Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back Will Aimson on a free transfer after he left Bury.

The former Blackpool defender, 25, made 43 appearances last season as the Shakers gained promotion to League One.

Aimson is the second player to follow new Argyle boss Ryan Lowe to Home Park after Danny Mayor joined on Monday.

Bury - who named Paul Wilkinson as boss on Tuesday - face a 12-point deduction after owner Steve Dale put forward a proposal to help clear some debts.

The length of Aimson's Argyle deal has not been disclosed.

