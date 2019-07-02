John O'Sullivan: Morecambe sign ex-Blackpool winger on two-year deal
League Two club Morecambe have signed winger John O'Sullivan on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old was released by Blackpool in the summer, having made 22 appearances in his solitary season with the Seasiders.
"It's a big signing for us," said Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.
"He's a good age, he's got good experience, he's been playing at a higher level and he wants to play games and be successful."
