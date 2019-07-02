John O'Sullivan: Morecambe sign ex-Blackpool winger on two-year deal

John O'Sullivan
John O'Sullivan spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee

League Two club Morecambe have signed winger John O'Sullivan on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old was released by Blackpool in the summer, having made 22 appearances in his solitary season with the Seasiders.

"It's a big signing for us," said Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

"He's a good age, he's got good experience, he's been playing at a higher level and he wants to play games and be successful."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you