Chris Stokes: Stevenage sign Bury defender after he terminated his contract

Chris Stokes played 43 games in all competitions for Bury last season

Stevenage have signed Chris Stokes after the defender gave the required 14-day notice to terminate his contract with Bury.

Stokes, 28, opted to leave the Shakers, who are in the process of trying to establish a company voluntary agreement to help overcome financial issues.

The full-back has played 263 career first-team games for five clubs including Bolton and Coventry.

He made 43 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The terms of the deal for the Frome-born player are undisclosed.

Striker Nicky Maynard has also left Bury to join Mansfield Town, while the Shakers have appointed Paul Wilkinson as their new manager.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.