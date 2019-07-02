Marko Arnautovic: West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic makes transfer request

Arnautovic was the subject of a £35m bid from a Chinese club in January

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request.

The 30-year-old Austrian wanted to leave London Stadium in January after he was made aware of a lucrative offer from China.

However, West Ham did not receive the kind of bid they thought was acceptable and eventually Arnautovic signed a contract extension, saying he was "happy to stay".

Just over five months later, Arnautovic appears to have changed his mind.

West Ham have not though and, having renewed his commitment to the club so recently, it is understood they feel Arnautovic should honour his deal.

When Arnautovic signed a contract extension in January, he said: "The fans gave me the power, they gave me the energy and that's why I have to be here and that's why I want to stay."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.