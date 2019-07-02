Everton Ladies: England defender Gabby George among four to sign new deals

Gabby George has earned two senior international caps for England since 2018

Defenders Gabby George, Georgia Brougham, Megan Finnigan and Taylor Hinds have signed new deals with Women's Super League side Everton.

England international George, 22 - who became Everton's first full-time professional in 2017 - has signed a two-year contract, as have 23-year-old Brougham and Finnigan, 21.

Hinds, 20, has agreed a one-year deal.

"It's very important that we invest in and retain our best, young, talented players," said boss Willie Kirk.

"All four of them have accumulated a lot of WSL minutes over the last few years, allowing them to mature as players. They are an important part of our ambitious future."

Everton finished second-bottom in the WSL in 2018-19, with Kirk guiding the Toffees to survival after taking over as manager in December 2018.

