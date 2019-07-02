Macclesfield Town players to add unpaid wages to winding-up petition

Macclesfield's players considered boycotting the final three games of last season after not being paid in April

A group of Macclesfield Town players have said they will add their unpaid wages to a winding-up petition filed against the League Two club.

In a statement on Monday, the players said they have not been paid for two months and have "no confidence their wages will be paid on time, if at all".

Macclesfield settled a tax bill with HM Revenue & Customs last week, but are due in court on Wednesday after Egerton Youth Club took over the petition.

The youth club is owed about £20,000.

It will be a third court appearance in three months for Macclesfield, who used to train at Egerton Youth Club.

Macclesfield's players said that "having exhausted all other options, we feel we have been left with no alternative but to seek legal advice and take action in order to gain payment of wages for the last two months".

The statement went on to say: "We are concerned that, despite the obvious financial difficulties, the club are continuing to sign new players even though there is an inability to pay existing or former players what they are contractually owed.

"We are encouraged and extremely grateful for the continued support from supporters of the club and other clubs, but unfortunately well wishes do not pay our mortgages or feed our children."

BBC Sport has contacted Macclesfield Town for a response.