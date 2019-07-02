Helder Costa: Leeds close to signing forward on loan from Wolves

Helder Costa has scored 22 goals for Wolves since first joining the club on loan in July 2016

Leeds are close to completing a loan deal for Wolves forward Helder Costa.

It is understood the deal will include an option for the Championship outfit to make the transfer permanent, which would turn into an obligation to buy if Leeds were to gain promotion.

It would represent a coup for Leeds and their manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Costa, 25, joined Wolves from Benfica, initially on loan, in 2016, before making the move permanent for a then club record £13m in January 2017.

He made 34 appearances on Wolves' return to the Premier League last season.

Leeds confirmed the loan arrivals of Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Ben White from Brighton on Monday, along with the signing of Liam McCarron on a three-year deal from Carlisle United.

Jack Clarke has completed his £10m move to Tottenham and has been loaned straight back to the Elland Road outfit.