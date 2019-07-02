Women's Challenge Cup: Holders Glentoran go through to semi-finals

The Glens beat the Blues in last season's Challenge Cup final

Holders Glentoran Women reached the semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup with a 3-0 win over Cliftonville Ladies.

Demi Vance scored twice, as she did in Friday's League Cup final victory, with Jessie Davis also netting.

Linfield Ladies, last season's beaten finalists, defeated Sions Swifts Ladies 3-1 thanks to a Caitlin McGuinness hat-trick.

Crusaders Strikers and Comber Rec Ladies are also in the last four.

The Crues secured a 4-1 victory over Lisburn Ladies with the goals coming from Faith Johntson, Danielle McDowell, Amy McGivern and Holly Otter.

Comber Rec, newly-promoted to the Women's Premiership this season, went through to the semi-finals for the first time with a 3-0 victory over Ballymena United Allstars.

Goals from Sarah McKillen and Debbie Ferguson gave them a two-goal lead at the break, with Olivia Brown adding a third in the second half.