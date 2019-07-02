Hibernian: Ronald Gordon takes ownership from Sir Tom Farmer

Hibernian have announced a change in majority shareholding, with US businessman Ronald Gordon taking over.

Gordon has acquired controlling shares from Sir Tom Farmer, who has owned the Edinburgh club since 1991, and chairman Rod Petrie, who is leaving the board.

The transaction eliminates the club's mortgage debt, with a "seven-figure cash injection" coming from Gordon.

"The time is right to transfer the stewardship of our great club," said Farmer, who turns 79 this month.

"From the day supporters asked me to get involved to help save the club back in 1991 this day was always going to come.

"After 28 years of hard work we leave this club significantly better off than when we walked through the doors.

"There have been approaches over the years, and we have done them all the courtesy of hearing what they had to say. Ron's passion for Hibernian and its origins and his commitment to the community and the engagement he wants with supporters shone through."

Gordon, who has a background in broadcasting, becomes executive chairman at Easter Road, with Archie Paton, who assisted Ron in the deal, joining the board in an non-executive capacity.

"I know that Hibernian is the right club for me, and I am committed to working with supporters, other shareholders and everyone connected with Hibernian to build on Sir Tom's legacy and take the club forward," he said.

Chief executive Leeanne Dempster said Gordon "buys into everything we are trying to achieve through our structure and our vision" adding that he "brings a wealth of experience in business to add value to that."

Petrie, who had a 10% holding, recently took over as president of the Scottish FA.

Having been a Hibs board member for 22 years and chairman for 15 years, he said: "Sir Tom and Ron have put the football club first and everyone should recognise and applaud that.

"The legacy of Sir Tom's tenure is not just the club's infrastructure - our magnificent stadium and training centre - but also the imperative that the club should live within its means to ensure its stability and well-being."