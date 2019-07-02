Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman joins MLS champions Atlanta United on loan
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman has joined MLS champions Atlanta United on loan.
The 23-year-old has joined until the end of December and Atlanta have an option to buy the United States international when the deal ends.
Hyndman has made seven first-team appearances for Bournemouth since joining them from Fulham in 2016.
He has also been on loan to Scottish Premiership clubs Rangers and Hibernian during his time with the Cherries.