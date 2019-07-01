League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry play out scoreless draw with Bohemians

Keith Ward went close to scoring for Bohemians on several occasions

Derry City drew 0-0 with Bohemians in Monday's League of Ireland Premier Division game at Dalymount Park.

The result sees Derry remain fourth in the table, six points behind Bohs in the battle for third place with a game in hand over their opponents.

Ciaron Harkin fired over for the visitors, while goalkeeper James Talbot made a fine double save from David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Peter Cherrie made important saves from two well-struck Keith Ward free-kicks.

Harkin was just off-target with his sizzling 25-yard effort in the sixth minute, with Derry stopper Cherrie denying Ward for the first time a minute before the interval.

The match was high in endeavour but low in goalmouth action for the most part but Derry went close three times in quick succession in the second half, with Talbot denying Parkhouse with his legs and then blocking Junior's follow-up, before Derry skipper Barry McNamee fired over from close range.

In the closing stages Ward's 30-yard pile-driver free-kick was superbly saved by Cherrie and the midfielder then rifled a shot across goal and just off-target.

The Candystripes, comfortable 4-1 winners over Cork City on Friday night, face Dundalk at the Brandywell this Friday in their next league outing.