Matt Smith: Millwall sign striker from QPR

Millwall have signed striker Matt Smith from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old spent two and a half years with the R's, scoring 23 goals in 102 appearances in all competitions after joining from Fulham.

The Lions have not disclosed the length of the contract that Smith has signed with the south-east London club.

The former Oldham Athletic and Leeds United man becomes Millwall's third signing of the summer transfer window.

