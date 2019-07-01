Ryan Giles: Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves defender on loan

Ryan Giles in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ryan Giles had a loan spell at AFC Telford during the 2017-18 campaign

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Wolverhampton Wolves defender Ryan Giles on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Premier League club in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Town in January, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Giles joined Wolves' academy aged seven and is predominantly a left wing-back.

"I'm looking to play as many games as I can, I'm still young and still learning but that is the aim," he told the club website.

