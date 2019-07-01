Watford: Craig Dawson joins from West Brom on four-year deal

From the section

Craig Dawson made 153 Premier League appearances before West Brom were relegated in 2018

Watford have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from Championship side West Brom.

The 29-year-old centre-half has joined the Hornets on a four-year deal.

Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 and became a first-team regular before the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

The former England Under-21 defender made 45 appearances last season as West Brom were unable to gain promotion from the Championship play-offs.

