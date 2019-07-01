Watford: Craig Dawson joins from West Brom on four-year deal
Watford have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from Championship side West Brom.
The 29-year-old centre-half has joined the Hornets on a four-year deal.
Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 and became a first-team regular before the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.
The former England Under-21 defender made 45 appearances last season as West Brom were unable to gain promotion from the Championship play-offs.
