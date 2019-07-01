Danny Ings: Southampton sign Liverpool striker for £20m

Danny Ings scored three goals in his first six Premier League games for the Saints last season

Striker Danny Ings has completed his £20m move from Liverpool to Southampton.

The former Burnley forward joined the Saints on a season-long loan deal in August 2018 and they were committed to making the switch permanent on 1 July.

Ings, 26, scored seven goals in 24 games for the south coast side as they finished 16th in the Premier League.

"I've looked after myself over the summer and I'm just raring to go for the new season," said the Englishman.

"It's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really."

England international Ings joined Liverpool from Burnley for £8m in 2015 and scored three goals for the Reds.

The Clarets will get 20% of the profit Liverpool made on the sale, meaning they are set to receive £2.3m.

Ings played for Southampton's academy but was released at the age of 10 and subsequently joined Bournemouth.

