Conor McLaughlin: Sunderland sign Northern Ireland defender

Conor McLaughlin
Conor McLaughlin has played 34 games for Northern Ireland

Sunderland have signed Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin on a two-year deal.

Full-back McLaughlin departed Millwall this summer, having scored one goal in 37 games for the Championship club.

The 27-year-old began his career at Preston North End but it was with Fleetwood that he established himself, scoring nine goals in 200 games.

"He brings quality and experience to a position that was of high priority for us," boss Jack Ross said.

