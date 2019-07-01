Bristol City: Doncaster's Tommy Rowe & Colchester's Rene Gilmartin join Robins

Rowe (left) was in Manchester United's academy before making his senior debut at Stockport; Gilmartin started at Walsall before joining Watford in 2010

Bristol City have signed versatile midfielder Tommy Rowe from Doncaster and Colchester goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin on two-year deals.

Rowe, 30, made 144 appearances for Doncaster after joining the club on loan from Wolves in March 2016.

Former Watford keeper Gilmartin, 32, spent two seasons with Colchester, making 22 league starts.

"They bring a wealth of experience and both have big roles to play," said chief executive Mark Ashton.

"Tommy will be an invaluable figure both on and off the pitch and his versatility will no doubt be another major boost.

"We are delighted to have acquired the services of Rene, who will also work alongside the younger keepers at the academy and across the City teams."

