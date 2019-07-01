Kevin Dawson: Forest Green Rovers sign midfielder on one-year deal

Kevin Dawson was born in Dublin and played League of Ireland football for Shelbourne and Sporting Fingal

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Kevin Dawson on an initial one-year deal after he rejected a deal to stay at neighbours Cheltenham Town.

The 29-year-old leaves Cheltenham after two seasons, having also featured for Yeovil Town, Shelbourne and Sporting Fingal in his 280-game career.

Dawson made 35 appearances in total last season, scoring five goals.

"I said to my agent that I was desperate to make it happen," Dawson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Seeing how they finished last year, I'm hoping they can go one better this year and I hope to be part of that.

"I'm looking forward to improving under the manager as well. He has improved a lot of players over the years and I hope to be another one."

The signing is subject to Football Association and English Football League approval.

