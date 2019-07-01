Kevin Dawson: Forest Green Rovers sign midfielder on one-year deal
Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Kevin Dawson on an initial one-year deal after he rejected a deal to stay at neighbours Cheltenham Town.
The 29-year-old leaves Cheltenham after two seasons, having also featured for Yeovil Town, Shelbourne and Sporting Fingal in his 280-game career.
Dawson made 35 appearances in total last season, scoring five goals.
"I said to my agent that I was desperate to make it happen," Dawson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"Seeing how they finished last year, I'm hoping they can go one better this year and I hope to be part of that.
"I'm looking forward to improving under the manager as well. He has improved a lot of players over the years and I hope to be another one."
The signing is subject to Football Association and English Football League approval.
