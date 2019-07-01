Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day 12 in Egypt

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf (left) and assistant Patrick Kluivert hope to guide the team to back-to-back Afcon titles

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

The final round of group matches will be played on Tuesday as defending champions Cameroon look to progress as group winners in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mali are hoping to do the same in Group E, while four-time champions Ghana need a result against Guinea-Bissau to secure their place in the next round.

Who's playing?

Defending champions Cameroon, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana in their last match, will top Group F if they beat opponents Benin in one of the early kick-offs (17:00 BST).

With four of the six third-placed teams going through to the last 16, Benin need at least a point to progress having drawn their opening two games but victory would move them above Cameroon.

Guinea-Bissau need a win against Ghana (17:00 BST), having picked up just one point, while their opponents could still finish top of the group despite failing to win so far in Egypt.

Elsewhere in Group E, Angola, Tunisia and Mali can all go through but Mauritania need victory to guarantee progression.

Group leaders Mali are up against third-placed Angola, while Tunisia seek a first victory in Egypt against Mauritania - both 20:00 BST kick-offs.

Players to watch

Benin v Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was not in the squad for Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations title victory in 2017

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting National team: Cameroon Position: Forward Club: Paris Saint-Germain Age: 30

After lifting the French title with Paris Saint-Germain this season, Cameroon skipper Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is hoping to add another medal to his tally as they chase a sixth Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

He has already netted 14 goals in 49 appearances for his country, including two in qualification, but is yet to get on the scoresheet in Egypt.

The experienced forward was substituted late on in the 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau and played just 16 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ghana.

But can he lead his country to the last 16 as group winners?

Guinea-Bissau v Ghana

Jordan Ayew has started five of the last six matches for Ghana

Jordan Ayew National team: Ghana Position: Forward Club: Crystal Palace Age: 27

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Ghana's opening matches, as well as scoring in the 2-2 draw with Benin.

He was a key figure of the side which finished fourth in 2017, starting all six matches and picking up a goal and an assist as Ghana were eventually defeated by champions Cameroon in the semi-finals.

After sitting out six matches in a row - including a qualifier against Kenya in August last year - he scored twice on his return and has started five of the last six games.

It's his fourth finals, having already appeared in 2012, 2015 and 2018. He was a substitute in the final defeat to Ivory Coast four years ago.

Angola v Mali

Moussa Marega made his debut for Mali in March 2015 and represented them in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Moussa Marega National team: Mali Position: Striker Club: Porto Age: 28

Mali striker Moussa Marega had one of his most successful seasons for Porto, finishing among the top scorers in the Champions League after netting in six consecutive games. Only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski scored more.

The 28-year-old scored only his third international goal in the 4-1 win over Mauritania but couldn't find a winner in the 1-1 draw with Tunisia.

This is his second international tournament with Mali, after he played all three games in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before they exited with two points.

Mauritania v Tunisia

18-year-old defender Marc Lamti has made just two appearances for Tunisia

Marc Lamti National team: Tunisia Position: Defender Club: Bayer Leverkusen Age: 18

Eighteen-year-old Marc Lamti only made his debut for Tunisia in June, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 friendly win over Iraq.

The young Bayer Leverkusen defender is a big talent and having picked up another friendly appearance against Burundi, has been named on the bench for their two opening matches of Afcon.

He is yet to make a first team appearance for German club Bayer Leverkusen but has been a key figure for their youth teams - playing the full 90 minutes in 24 of 26 Bundesliga West games for the under-19s last season.

The home-grown talent has trained with the first team under Peter Bosz and could make a surprise appearance in Tunisia's final group game if qualification is secured early-on.

What are the big stories of the day?

Ghana coach James Appiah was questioned over his tactics in the 0-0 draw with Cameroon on Saturday but insisted the players "did their best".

The four-time champions have won only one of their last six Afcon games and will need a result against Guinea-Bissau to guarantee qualification to the last 16.

"Most African teams like to pack the middle of the park so it's not easy trying to play through the middle, so what we did was to try and play out wide and send crosses in," said Appiah.

"Tactically the boys played the way I wanted them to play. Our tactical plan was to try and soak the pressure and play on the counter-attack. We did our best and missed lots of chances and we were close to winning."

Meanwhile, Tunisia coach Alain Giresse has offered an explanation as to why he is yet to start midfielder Ferjani Sassi.

Sassi, the only Egypt-based player in the Tunisia squad, is yet to make an appearance at Afcon but Giresse says "he needs rehabilitation" after suffering from recent injuries.

"I thank God that there is no more than one Tunisian player playing in the Egyptian league because in this case, I will have to involve every player whose name is called in the stands," said Giresse.

Giresse, who has opted for midfield duo Ellyes Skhiri and Ghaylene Chaalali so far, could hand Sassi a start against Mauritania though.

Defender Ayman Ben Mohamed misses out through injury, while preferred midfielder Chaalali is suspended having received two yellow cards in the earlier games against Angola and Mali.