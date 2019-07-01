Danny Mayor: Plymouth Argyle complete signing of winger from Bury

Danny Mayor scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for Bury last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed attacking winger Danny Mayor after he left newly-promoted League One side Bury.

The 28-year-old played under Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe at the Shakers as they won automatic promotion from League Two at the first attempt last season.

Mayor started his career at Preston North End before completing a move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2012.

He later joined Bury where he twice won promotion from the fourth tier - in 2014-15 and last season.

