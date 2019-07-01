Mark Hughes: Accrington Stanley defender signs new one-year contract

Mark Hughes made 52 appearances for Accrington Stanley in all competitions last season

Accrington Stanley defender Mark Hughes has signed an a new contract to keep him with the club until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 32-year-old, who joined in January 2016 from Stevenage, featured in every League One game for Stanley last term.

Hughes said: "I've probably played my best football here and I think the gaffer gets the best out of me.

"Hopefully we can take last year as a learning curve and we can progress and push onto bigger and better things."