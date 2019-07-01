Laurie Walker: MK Dons sign former academy goalkeeper on free transfer

Laurie Walker has also played for Cambridge United and Morecambe

MK Dons have signed their former academy goalkeeper Laurie Walker on a free transfer from Hemel Hempstead.

The 29-year-old, who has made over 250 career appearances, returns to the club where he began his career at 16.

Walker said: "It's always nice to go full circle and come back to the place where it all started out for me.

"I actually worked here as an academy coach when I first dropped out of full-time football, so I've got a real tie with the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.