Laurie Walker: MK Dons sign former academy goalkeeper on free transfer

Laurie Walker
Laurie Walker has also played for Cambridge United and Morecambe

MK Dons have signed their former academy goalkeeper Laurie Walker on a free transfer from Hemel Hempstead.

The 29-year-old, who has made over 250 career appearances, returns to the club where he began his career at 16.

Walker said: "It's always nice to go full circle and come back to the place where it all started out for me.

"I actually worked here as an academy coach when I first dropped out of full-time football, so I've got a real tie with the club."

