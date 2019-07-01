Michael Morrison: Birmingham City captain leaves after failing to agree new deal

Michael Morrison
Michael Morrison played 44 games last season

Captain Michael Morrison has left Birmingham City after the expiry of his contract, having failed to agree terms on a new deal.

The 31-year-old had been at St Andrew's on a permanent basis since joining from Charlton Athletic in January 2015 and scored 15 goals in 183 games.

Morrison made 44 appearances last term, scoring a career-best seven goals.

"He has always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism," the club statement read.

"[He] often played through the pain barrier for the good of the team, and to a high, consistent standard throughout."

