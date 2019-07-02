Nicky Maynard: Striker joins Mansfield Town after Bury exit

Nicky Maynard started his career with Crewe, with Mansfield becoming his ninth club

Striker Nicky Maynard has joined League Two side Mansfield Town on a free transfer after leaving Bury.

The 32-year-old scored 22 goals last season as the financially-troubled Shakers won promotion to League One.

It was Maynard's only campaign with Bury, with the ex-West Ham, Cardiff, Bristol City and MK Dons forward returning to England after a season in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

"He comes with great experience," said Stags manager John Dempster.

"He is a goalscorer, team player and someone who our young attacking players will be able to learn from by watching and communicating with him."

The Stags have not revealed the length of Maynard's deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.