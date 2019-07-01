Notts County: MP Lilian Greenwood reveals plight of non-league club

Notts County were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history in May

Notts County have no money to pay wages and no "definitive" buyer to takeover the stricken club, says Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood following a meeting with the club's owner.

Notts had a winding-up petition in June adjourned until 10 July to allow Alan Hardy more time to sell the club.

Ms Greenwood tweeted that she was told three potential buyers are "jostling" to complete a deal.

Since Notts' last hearing, players and staff have not been paid June's wages.

The Labour MP said she was "disappointed" that Hardy "refused" to meet with the club's supporters himself as "fans are angry, worried about the future of the club they love".

Notts owner Hardy, who has had parts of his interior design company Paragon sold off by administrators, first put the financially-troubled club up for sale in January.

Since then, the 157-year-old club was relegated from the English Football League for their first time in their history, having been a founding member of the competition in 1888.

Colin Slater, a former BBC correspondent who has followed Notts County for 60 years, said the club is in a "sad state of affairs".

"It is the biggest crisis I've known at Notts County," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Notts desperately need a buyer to come on the scene and be willing to pay a realistic sum.

"It hasn't happened for six months and they now need it to happen as quickly as possible for someone to come on the scene with money and the intention of making Notts County a league club again."

BBC Sport have contacted Notts County for comment.