Luke Amos: Tottenham Hotspur loan midfielder to QPR for the season

Luke Amos made his Premier League and first-team debut for Tottenham last season

Tottenham Hotspur have loaned midfielder Luke Amos to fellow London club Queens Park Rangers for the 2019-20 Championship season.

Amos made his first-team debut for Spurs at Newcastle last August, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September ended his season prematurely.

The 22-year-old has played also 19 games while on loan to Stevenage and Southend, scoring two goals.

"It has been a tough nine months," Amos told the club website.

"I am really excited now. I haven't wasted a day in that whole time. I feel physically fit and the next step for me is being back in games."

