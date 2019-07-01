Luke Amos: Tottenham Hotspur loan midfielder to QPR for the season

  • From the section QPR
Luke Amos
Luke Amos made his Premier League and first-team debut for Tottenham last season

Tottenham Hotspur have loaned midfielder Luke Amos to fellow London club Queens Park Rangers for the 2019-20 Championship season.

Amos made his first-team debut for Spurs at Newcastle last August, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September ended his season prematurely.

The 22-year-old has played also 19 games while on loan to Stevenage and Southend, scoring two goals.

"It has been a tough nine months," Amos told the club website.

"I am really excited now. I haven't wasted a day in that whole time. I feel physically fit and the next step for me is being back in games."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you