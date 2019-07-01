Michael Fernandes: Colchester sign winger on two-year deal from Farnborough

Colchester get their 2019-20 League Two campaign under way against Port Vale on 3 August
Colchester get their 2019-20 League Two campaign under way against Port Vale on 3 August

Colchester United have signed winger Michael Fernandes on a two-year deal from non-league side Farnborough.

The 19-year-old previously had trials at Reading and Ipswich Town and scored 12 goals for Farnborough last season.

Head coach John McGreal said: "He'll be straight into the first-team group as he's already done plenty of non-league game time."

Meanwhile, Diaz Wright, 21, has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the club for a further 12 months.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you