Chris Maxwell: Goalkeeper joins Hibernian on loan from Preston

Chris Maxwell played with Hibs winger Daryl Horgan at Preston

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has joined Hibernian on a season-long loan from Preston North End.

The 28-year-old Welshman will provide competition for Israel international Ofir Marciano at Easter Road.

"He has good experience, he's a presence in goal with good distribution that will help us build from the back," manager Paul Heckingbottom said.

"We have an excellent goalkeeper in Ofir, but we weren't looking for someone content to be number two."

Heckingbottom added: "We want a fair fight and whoever starts the season in goal will deserve it."

Maxwell began his career at Wrexham and made more than 100 appearances for Fleetwood Town before joining Preston in 2016.

Having been a regular starter over the past two campaigns, he played 11 times for the English Championship side at the start of last season but lost his place to Declan Rudd.

He then failed to make a single appearance for Charlton Athletic in League One after being loaned out in January.

Hibs' sixth signing of the summer is "really excited to get going".

"Paul explained what the ambitions are for the club," he said. "The aspiration should be to play in Europe and that's something I want to be part of."

Heckingbottom had been searching for a new goalkeeper since Adam Bogdan and Ross Laidlaw left at the end of last season.

Bogdan, who made 18 appearances on loan from Liverpool, is now a free agent, while Laidlaw has joined Ross County.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.