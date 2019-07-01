Leeds sign Brighton's Ben White & Man City's Jack Harrison on season-long loans

Jack Harrison began his career with Major League Soccer side New York City

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison and Brighton defender Ben White on season-long loan deals.

Harrison, 22, also spent last season on loan at Leeds and has signed a one-year contract extension with City to 2022.

He made 42 appearances and scored four goals last term as United reached the Championship play-offs.

White, 21, also joins after signing a one-year extension with Brighton and is now under contract until 2022.

Brighton Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "This is an exciting move for Ben and one that makes sense in his natural development.

"Ben will have to adapt once again, as he joins a new group of players and experiences an increased standard of quality and athleticism in the Championship."

