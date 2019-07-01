Aaron Ramsey: Midfielder unveiled as a Juventus player

Aaron Ramsey posted a picture of himself in a Juventus kit on social media

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been officially unveiled as a Juventus player as his Arsenal deal has expired.

The ex-Gunner signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Turin in February in a deal that will earn him over £400,000 a week.

The 28-year-old has agreed a four-year contract which sees him join the Italian champions as a free agent, ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.

Ramsey picked Juventus following talks with a host of European clubs.

He will be the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary.

The Wales international's Arsenal contract expired on 30 June and the Gunners received no fee for him.

In confirming the deal, Juventus said the club would incur costs of 3.7m euros (£3.2m) but did not specify what the fee was for.

Arsenal did present Ramsey with the offer of a new deal in September 2018 but it was turned down and the club were not prepared to meet his salary demands.

Ramsey made 262 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 40 goals.