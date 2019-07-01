Rafael Benitez: Newcastle did not share my vision, says former manager

Former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says the club "did not share his vision" as he outlined for the first time his reasons for leaving.

The Spaniard, whose contract expired on Sunday, said he felt like he "belonged" at the club and wanted to stay.

But Benitez, 59, indicated he wanted a longer-term deal, rather than just a contract extension.

"It became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision," he said.

The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League in May as Benitez, who took over in March 2016, secured the club's top-flight status.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project," said Benitez.

"I'm very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I'm very proud about what we achieved together."

