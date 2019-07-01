Scottish gossip: Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Rangers, Hamilton, Ross County, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Napoli are threatening to gazump Arsenal in the race for Kieran Tierney but will have to act quickly to land the Celtic left-back, with the London club expected to return with a £19m offer. (Daily Mail)

Celtic have abandoned their interest in Paddy McNair, with both the Middlesbrough defender and Scottish champions deciding a deal for the Northern Ireland international is no longer feasible. (Times)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was too soft on misbehaving players in his first year at Ibrox as he introduces a new code of conduct in a bid to address on-field indiscipline. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is critical of a "ridiculous" qualifying route of four ties but says the arduous schedule is no excuse for Champions League failure. (Daily Record)

Hamilton Accies will finalise the signing of full-back Jonny Hunt today, following the 28-year-old's release from Stevenage. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is considering an improved bid for Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay after a £150,000 offer was rejected last month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Craig Levein says Hearts will let midfielder Olly Lee leave 12 months into a three-year deal but are "not forcing him out the door." (Scotsman)

Jamie Murphy admits he doesn't know if he'll ever play on a plastic pitch again, with the Rangers winger only just returning to full training after sustaining knee ligament damage at Rugby Park last August. (Daily Record)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom says that the signing of striker Christian Doidge does not mean he has given up on bringing Marc McNulty back to Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Paul Heckinbottom says Steven Whittaker, 35, has returned to pre-season training in the best shape of his career and predicted he can hold down a regular first team place and win over Hibs supporters in the season ahead. (Herald)

Football was invented in Scotland, a leading historian claims (Scotsman)

Sporting Lisbon have told Ryan Gauld, who signed for £3m from Dundee United and still has a year left on his contract, he can leave this summer if he can find a new club, but the 23-year-old midfielder could return to Farense on loan, according to Portuguese publication Record. (Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says he is desperately seeking new attacking options for his squad before the new campaign kicks off. (Daily Express, print edition)

Striker Timothy Weah, the 19-year-old who was on loan to Celtic last season, will realise his "dream" of playing in the Champions League next season after joining Ligue 1 runners-up Lille from Paris St-Germain for a reported fee of £9m. (Sun)

Luca Connell, who has signed for Celtic for Bolton Wanderers, admits he usually hits mute for "You'll Never Walk Alone", the anthem the Scottish champions share with Liverpool, because he is an Everton fan. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield will make an earlier than expected return to the squad ahead of their Europa League first-round qualifying tie after Canada suffered a shock defeat by Haiti in the Gold Cup quarter-finals. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Scott Fox will join Partick Thistle for a second time after turning down an offer to stay with promoted Ross County. (Daily Express, print edition)

Defender Kerr Waddell insists he found out about his release from Dundee via Twitter. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Serena Williams has been given the green light by her coach to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Andy Murray. (Sun)