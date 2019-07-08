Match ends, Ghana 1(4), Tunisia 1(5).
Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia beat Ghana on penalties in last 16
Tunisia beat Ghana on penalties to set up an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final with Madagascar.
Goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha was the hero, coming on for the shootout and saving Caleb Ekuban's penalty.
Tunisia had been seconds away from winning in 90 minutes, but substitute Rami Bedoui headed into his own net in injury time, with his first touch.
They had led in Ismailia through Taha Yassine Khenissi's goal from Wajdi Kechrida's cross.
Leeds striker Ekuban was the only player to fail with his kick in the shootout, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the winning kick.
Tunisia now face Madagascar, ranked 108th in the world, on Thursday, despite not having won a game in 90 minutes. The Eagles of Carthage drew all three group games before their penalty shootout win over Ghana.
The Black Stars dominated the opening stages of the game, and Nuhu Kasim's header hit the outside of the post.
They had a first-half goal controversially disallowed. Thomas Partey fed Jordan Ayew, who crossed for his brother Andre to score a backheel.
The referee ruled the goal out for a Partey handball, with VAR not coming in until the quarter-finals, but the Atletico midfielder controlled the ball with his chest.
Tunisia took control when Wahbi Khazri, who was an injury doubt, came on in the 68th minute. Moments later his corner was headed on to the bar by Khenissi.
The breakthrough came as Khazri backheeled the ball into the path of Kechrida, whose cross was swept home via the post by Khenissi.
Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso had a 30-yard shot tipped on to the post and then had a hand in the equaliser.
Defender Bedoui came on for Khenissi in the last minute to help them see the game out - but headed Wakaso's free-kick into his own net with his first involvement.
Both sides had chances in extra time, but failed to take them, so the game went to penalties.
Analysis
BBC World Service's John Bennett in the Ismailia Stadium
For the first time since 2008 Ghana have failed to make it to at least the semi-finals.
And for the first time in Cup of Nations history Tunisia have managed to beat them.
More penalty heartbreak for Ghana who have suffered so much in shootouts. Think back to 2010 at the World Cup and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.
Jordan Ayew could have won it in extra time too. The in-form striker had a great chance.
Tunisia go through and like fellow quarter-finalists Benin they are yet to win a match at this tournament.
Line-ups
Ghana
- 1Ofori
- 22Yiadom
- 15AdamsBooked at 90mins
- 21BoyeBooked at 11mins
- 17BabaSubstituted forAgbenyenuat 116'minutes
- 6AcquahSubstituted forEkubanat 75'minutes
- 11WakasoBooked at 87mins
- 19OwusuSubstituted forKwabenaat 107'minutes
- 5Partey
- 10A AyewSubstituted forGyanat 84'minutes
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Attamah
- 3Gyan
- 8Kwabena
- 12Ati
- 13Ekuban
- 14Agbenyenu
- 16Annan
- 18Aidoo
- 20Asamoah
- 23Agyepong
Tunisia
- 16HassenSubstituted forBen Mustaphaat 120+1'minutes
- 2Kechrida
- 3BronnBooked at 12mins
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 20Chaalali
- 17Skhiri
- 13Sassi
- 9BadriSubstituted forKhazriat 68'minutes
- 11KhenissiSubstituted forBedouiat 90'minutes
- 7MsakniBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSlitiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 10Khazri
- 12Aouadhi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 18Srarfi
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- 23Sliti
- Referee:
- Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away27
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Ghana 1(4), Tunisia 1(5).
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(4), Tunisia 1(5). Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(4), Tunisia 1(4). Thomas Partey (Ghana) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(3), Tunisia 1(4). Yassine Meriah (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(3), Tunisia 1(3). Lumor Agbenyenu (Ghana) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(2), Tunisia 1(3). Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Caleb Ekuban (Ghana) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(2), Tunisia 1(2). Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(2), Tunisia 1(1). Jordan Ayew (Ghana) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(1), Tunisia 1(1). Naim Sliti (Tunisia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1(1), Tunisia 1. Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Ghana 1, Tunisia 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Ghana 1, Tunisia 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Farouk Ben Mustapha replaces Mouez Hassen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mouez Hassen (Tunisia).
Attempt saved. Owusu Kwabena (Ghana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).
Hand ball by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).
Andy Yiadom (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ghana. Lumor Agbenyenu replaces Abdul Rahman Baba.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Asamoah Gyan with a headed pass.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).
John Boye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Boye (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Naim Sliti.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asamoah Gyan.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Caleb Ekuban (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ghana. Owusu Kwabena replaces Samuel Kwame Owusu.
Foul by Naim Sliti (Tunisia).
Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Ghana 1, Tunisia 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Ghana 1, Tunisia 1.
Attempt missed. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Attempt saved. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba with a cross.