Mali 0-1 Ivory Coast: Wilfried Zaha scores winner in Africa Cup of Nations tie
Wilfried Zaha scored the winner as the Ivory Coast beat Mali 1-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
The Crystal Palace forward, who has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, raced on to Sylvain Gbohouo's deep free-kick and got to the ball before Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.
Mali had been wasteful with Moussa Marega and Moussa Djenepo both missing good opportunities when well placed.
The Ivory Coast play Algeria in the last eight on Thursday (17:00 BST).
The Elephants have won the competition twice - in 1992 and 2015 - but only advanced through this year's opening phase as runners-up after losing 1-0 to group winners Morocco.
The Ivory Coast struggled in the first half against Group E winners Mali and failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.
Mali's Moussa Djenepo, who this summer moved to Southampton from Standard Liege, posed a constant threat on the left wing but Marega scuffed a good chance wide at the near post when he failed to connect properly.
Abdoulay Diaby also had a free-kick turned over the bar by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Gbohouo before Djenepo wasted a good chance when he was indecisive in front of goal.
The Ivory Coast came more into the game after the break with Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia being denied by Diarra.
However, Diarra was beaten a few minutes later when Zaha, who had been quiet throughout the match, reacted quickest to score in the 76th minute and take his country into the last eight.
Line-ups
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 2Traoré
- 13Wagué
- 15Fofana
- 3Kone
- 8Samassekou
- 23DiabySubstituted forTraoréat 53'minutes
- 4HaidaraSubstituted forTraoréat 63'minutes
- 11CoulibalyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCoulibalyat 80'minutes
- 19Djenepo
- 9Marega
Substitutes
- 1Mounkoro
- 5Kouyate
- 6Haidara
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
- 12Koita
- 14Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 18Doucoure
- 21Traoré
- 22Keita
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 22BagayokoBooked at 62mins
- 6Traoré
- 5Kanon
- 2Coulibaly
- 4Gbamin
- 20Dié
- 19PepeSubstituted forCornetat 68'minutes
- 8Kessié
- 9Zaha
- 14KodjiaSubstituted forBonyat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 7Angban
- 10Seri
- 11Cornet
- 12Bony
- 13Assalé
- 15Gradel
- 17Aurier
- 18Sangaré
- 21Comara
- 23Sangaré
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home25
- Away29
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mali 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.
Foul by Moussa Marega (Mali).
Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adama Traore I (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Attempt saved. Adama Traoré II (Mali) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Traore I.
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré II (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Kone.
Diadie Samassekou (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Côte d'Ivoire).
Attempt missed. Hamari Traoré (Mali) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré II.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Serey Dié.
Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré II with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Serey Dié.
Youssouf Kone (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).
Sylvain Gbohouo (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Wonlo Coulibaly.
Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).
Sylvain Gbohouo (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Wilfried Kanon.
Diadie Samassekou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire).
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Wilfried Bony replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mamadou Fofana (Mali).
Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diadie Samassekou (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré II following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mali. Kalifa Coulibaly replaces Lassana Coulibaly.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Ismael Traoré.
Attempt missed. Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traore I with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wonlo Coulibaly.
Foul by Adama Traore I (Mali).
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Mali 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Kodjia with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (Mali).