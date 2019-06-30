Women's World Cup: England face favourites USA with place in final at stake

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Norway 0-3 England

Women's World Cup: England v USA Venue: Stade de Lyon, Lyon Date: Tuesday, 2 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, read live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England will bid to reach their first Women's World Cup final when they face holders the United States in Lyon in Tuesday's semi-final.

Victory over the three-time champions would see the Lionesses become the first senior England side to reach a major global final since 1966.

Phil Neville's team beat Norway 3-0 in the last eight, with favourites and holders the USA beating hosts France.

European champions the Netherlands face Sweden in Wednesday's other semi-final.

The winners meet in the final on Sunday, 7 July, in Lyon, while the losers will play in Saturday's third-place play-off in Nice.

The Lionesses have reached the last four for the second World Cup in a row and for a third consecutive major tournament, and have a fully-fit squad to choose from on Tuesday.

Both sides have been preparing for the tie amid a heatwave across France, but temperatures are expected to be slightly fresher by Tuesday's 20:00 BST kick-off, with a thunderstorm forecast for Monday.

USA 'are the best team in the world'

England overcame Scotland, Argentina and Japan to top Group D with three wins, before consecutive 3-0 victories over Cameroon and Norway in the knockout stages.

Hampshire-born Jill Ellis' USA side began the defence of their title with a ruthless 13-0 win over Thailand before further victories against Chile and Sweden to win Group F, prior to narrower wins over Spain and the France in the knockout stages.

Former Manchester United and Everton full-back Neville said of the holders: "They are the best team in the world, without a shadow of a doubt.

"Their record is phenomenal. The coach's record is phenomenal.

"But I'm not worried about anything. I never do. I never worry about the opposition.

"We concentrate on ourselves. Our aim is to play a World Cup semi-final with the same freedom and the expression that we've played with in the past five games."

Lucy Bronze v Megan Rapinoe?

Media playback is not supported on this device Bronze smashes home from edge of the box to put England 3-0 ahead

USA winger and co-captain Megan Rapinoe has shone for her country, scoring two goals in each of their two knockout games to give them back-to-back 2-1 victories.

The 33-year-old's consecutive match-winning braces came either side of her being criticised by president Donald Trump for snubbing a potential post-tournament visit to the White House.

On Tuesday she is set to go head-to-head with England right-back Lucy Bronze, who Neville has said is the "best player in the world" and "deserves to win the Ballon d'Or" award.

England's Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen - who missed the tournament after being injured in March - told the BBC: "Her [Megan Rapinoe] up against Lucy [Bronze] is going to be one heck of a battle.

"It is one which could potentially win or lose the game, given both their form."

Bronze's powerful strike for England's third goal against the Norwegians in Le Havre on Thursday capped off a fine performance.

Neville added: "If you look at the left-hand side of the USA and the right-hand side of England, I don't think you'll get a better left and right in women's football.

"Megan is someone from day one that I have really admired. I like her individuality, on and off the pitch. She is world class."

White, Morgan & Rapinoe battle for Golden Boot

Three of the players set to be involved at the Stade de Lyon on Tuesday are tied on five goals at the top of the tournament standings, along with Australia's Sam Kerr, although the Matildas were eliminated in the last 16.

Manchester City and England striker Ellen White's tap-in against Norway was her fifth goal of the campaign, putting her alongside Kerr and the USA duo of Rapinoe and striker Alex Morgan.

"It's a shootout maybe between Ellen and Alex Morgan for the top scorer," Neville continued.

"There are going to be brilliant players on this football pitch. The four quarter-finals were some of the best I've seen.

"We've seen a lot of teams getting close to the top three teams in the world. But the USA are the reigning champions and they're the ones everyone wants to beat."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: France 1-2 USA

England 'no longer fear the USA' - Christiansen

England have lost 10, drawn two and won four of their previous 16 meetings with the USA and are yet to score against them at a World Cup.

However, the two sides drew 2-2 at this year's four-team invitational SheBelieves Cup in the US, which England went on to win for the first time.

"The US have paved the way of female footballers for the last 15 to 20 years," Christiansen added.

"They have always been the ones you stand next to in the tunnel before a game and you are fearing them.

"Now we have overcome that barrier because we have played them a lot more frequently and we no longer fear them and know we can beat them.

"That switch in mentality will make us much more equipped to beat them now more than ever.

"We went toe-to-toe with them at the SheBelieves Cup in February. That game was tight and intense, and it will be the same on Tuesday night."

Close to 57,000 expected to watch historic match

The Stade de Lyon has a tournament capacity of 57,900 and is expected to be close to a sellout on Tuesday.

The USA have never failed to reach at least the semi-finals of this competition, while England reached the last four for the first time four years ago.

The Lionesses were beaten 2-1 by Japan in the semi-finals in Canada in 2015, going down to an unfortunate stoppage-time Laura Bassett own goal, before beating Germany in the third-place play-off.

Television audiences for England games in the UK have been rising throughout the tournament, with a record-breaking peak 7.6 million watching on BBC One as the Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 to reach the semi-finals.

It is the third time a new record peak audience has been recorded by the BBC during the tournament. Peak figures are based on those watching for five minutes or more.

9 June: England 2-1 Scotland - 6.1 million

23 June: England 3-0 Cameroon - 6.9 million

27 June: England 3-0 Norway - 7.6 million

Who is most likely to win the World Cup?

According to Gracenote Sports, who capture and curate sports data, the USA have the highest chance of lifting the trophy on 7 July, with a 41% probability, according to simulations.

England, who have never knocked a higher-ranked side out of the tournament, are said to have a 38% chance of reaching the final.

The USA against The Netherlands is deemed to be the most likely final, with the Lionesses and the Oranje both said to have a 22% chance of becoming champions.

A England-Sweden final is statistically the least likely, while the Swedes are said to have only a 16% chance of success next Sunday.

In Fifa's world rankings, the USA are top, with England third, the Netherlands eighth and Sweden ninth.