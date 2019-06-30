Derry City: Candystripes sign striker Conor Davis from UCD

Former UCD striker Davis has agreed an 18-month contract with Derry City

Airtricity Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City Venue: Dalymount Park, Dublin Date: Monday, 1 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM & BBC Sport website

Derry City have signed striker Conor Davis from relegation battlers UCD.

The 21-year-old forward has agreed an 18-month contract with the Brandywell club ahead of their Premier Division match against Bohemians on Monday.

Davis helped the Students to win the 2018 First Division title and secure their top-flight return but has scored just once in 11 games this season.

The Candystripes trail third-placed Bohemians by six points but have played one game less than the Dublin side.

The match at Dalymount Park will be Derry's second game in four days after a comfortable 4-1 victory over Cork City on Friday.

Derry are the second-highest scoring club in the Premier Division this season behind leaders Dundalk but manager Declan Devine has now added further striking options to his squad with former Reading forward Davis set to compete for game time with David Parkhouse, Eoghan Stokes, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and former Institute striker Michael McCrudden, who is nearing a return to fitness.