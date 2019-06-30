Scottish gossip: Celtic, Tom Rogic, Scotland, John McGinn, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hibernian

Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic is out of next week's Champions League second-round qualifier first leg in Sarajevo after manager Neil Lennon said the Australian needs to rest the ankle injury he's been battling all summer. (Sunday Mail)

Manchester United are set to bid for John McGinn, but the Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder could cost £50m. (Sun)

New Celtic signing Luca Connell says the prospect of playing European football for the first time convinced him to join the Scottish champions from Bolton. (Sun)

Youssouf Mulumbu has been released by Celtic on a free after the club activated a clause in the midfielder's two-year deal. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he won't prioritise the Scottish Premiership title over cup success or a Europa League run this season. (Herald, subscription required)

Kilmarnock have handed a trial to Finnish international striker Tim Vayrynen, who is a free agent after leaving Dutch side Roda JC. (Sunday Mail)

Striker Curtis Main is adamant he isn't "out of my depth" after joining Aberdeen from Motherwell this summer as he pledged to silence the critics who have questioned his signing. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian summer recruit Adam Jackson was sold on a move to the club after relishing the "unreal" atmosphere when he attended the 1-1 Edinburgh derby draw at Easter Road in April. (Scotland on Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland and Edinburgh prop Jamie Bhatti wants to play in the World Cup this year and prove a point to former Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie, who believed he wasn't good enough and let him leave the club last season. (Maily on Sunday, print edition)