Celtic: Can you name Neil Lennon's 17 European opponents?

  • From the section Celtic
Tony Watt
Champions League first qualifying round first leg: FK Sarajevo v Celtic
Venue: Kosevo City Stadium Date: 9 July Time: 18:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Manager Neil Lennon has previously led Celtic in Europe against 17 different opponents.

From Tony Watt's famous winner to James Forrest's dramatic 92nd-minute strike to clinch Champions League qualification, can you remember them all?

Can you name all Neil Lennon's Celtic European opponents

Score: 0 / 17
03:00
You scored 0/17

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you