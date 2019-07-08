Celtic: Can you name Neil Lennon's 17 European opponents?
-
- From the section Celtic
|Champions League first qualifying round first leg: FK Sarajevo v Celtic
|Venue: Kosevo City Stadium Date: 9 July Time: 18:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app
Manager Neil Lennon has previously led Celtic in Europe against 17 different opponents.
From Tony Watt's famous winner to James Forrest's dramatic 92nd-minute strike to clinch Champions League qualification, can you remember them all?
Can you name all Neil Lennon's Celtic European opponents
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17