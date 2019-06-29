St Mirren should target top six, says Tony Fitzpatrick

St Mirren won a two-legged play-off last season against Dundee United to stay up

St Mirren should be targeting a top-six Scottish Premiership finish under Jim Goodwin, despite narrowly avoiding relegation last term, says St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick.

The Paisley side survived last season after a play-off final shoot-out win over Dundee United.

But Fitzpatrick says St Mirren are bigger than other clubs who have been in the top half in recent years.

"You always aim high," Fitzpatrick told BBC Scotland.

"Why not try and win [the league] - it's there to be won. It might seem impossible, but I look at Leicester City a few years ago and everybody said it was impossible for them to win the league.

"I'm not going to say now we'll do that next year, but why shouldn't we be a top-six club?

"There's teams who have been in the top six like Dundee, Partick Thistle, Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle. I think St Mirren are a far bigger club than any of them. So we should be striving for that."

Former club captain Goodwin was appointed St Mirren manager on Friday, two days after the departure of Oran Kearney was confirmed.

The Irishman has been lured from Alloa Athletic and Fitzpatrick says the new boss will not settle for simply avoiding relegation again.

"If Jim came to us and said he 'just wanted to stay up this year, that'll do us', he wouldn't be there," he said.