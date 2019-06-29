Friendlies round-up: Leigh Griffiths on target again for Celtic

Scotland striker Griffiths played his second game since December

Leigh Griffiths again scored for Celtic in their 2-1 friendly win over Wiener SC in Austria.

There was a Celtic debut for Marian Shved, while Vakoun Bayo also netted for the first time for the club.

Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads - Europa League opponents of Kilmarnock - in their friendly in Ireland

Motherwell beat Linfield 3-0, but Hearts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arbroath.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes gave run-outs to new signings Greg Leigh, Jon Gallagher and Ryan Hedges, with Curtis Main and Ash Taylor coming off the bench.

Joe Lewis took the captain's armband with former skipper Graeme Shinnie having left for Derby County.

Christopher Long scored his first goal for Motherwell after 30 minutes against Linfield in Belfast. A Peter Hartley header makes it 2-0 before a free-kick from Jake Carroll.

Jamie Walker was in the stands to watch as Hearts played Arbroath. Luke Donnelly gave the home side the lead and Steven Doris added a second four minutes from the end.