Emmanuel Osadebe: Macclesfield sign midfielder after Cambridge exit

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe on a one-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Gillingham man was released by Cambridge United at the end of last season.

Osadebe started his career with Irish side Dundalk and joined the Gills in August 2015 before moving to Cambridge in May 2017.

Macclesfield, under manager Sol Campbell, finished three points off the League Two relegation zone last season.

