Jordon Forster: Dundee sign former Hibs defender from Cheltenham

Jordon Forster played 35 times for Cheltenham Town in League Two last term

Former Hibernian centre-back Jordon Forster has signed a two-year deal with Dundee after leaving Cheltenham Town.

Forster, 25, moved south two years ago and was a regular for the League Two side last term.

However, he has returned to Scotland under former Easter Road team-mate and current Dundee manager James McPake.

Forster's deal also includes the option of a third year and he will join the Scottish Championship side's squad at their training camp in Spain next week.

The defender is Dundee's second signing in two days after they secured former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness from Plymouth Argyle.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.