Scottish gossip: Celtic, Arsenal, Tierney, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Turnbull

Celtic have rejected a fresh Arsenal offer for Kieran Tierney, with the Premier League side offering a deal worth £17.5m with a further £7.5m in add-ons. (Football Scotland)

But Arsenal's bids for Tierney should be seen as an insult to Celtic and to Scottish football, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Motherwell will offer midfielder David Turnbull a new three-year deal with a release clause after his move to Celtic collapsed. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have offered a deal to striker James Wilson, who spent last season on loan at Pittodrie, but face competition from Preston and Sunderland, among others. (Daily Record)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is "the best left back in the world", according to former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock. (Football Scotland)

Dundee have given a trial to former United States under-20 international midfielder James Murphy, who has played for LAFC and Las Vegas Lights. (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland have joined the race to sign out-of-contract Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. (Daily Express print edition)