Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr 'scared' of individual errors

Gernot Rohr will be without injured captain John Obi Mikel for Nigeria's last-16 tie with Cameroon

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says he is "scared" of his side "committing individual errors" in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie with Cameroon.

The Super Eagles were beaten by underdogs Madagascar in their last group game after a defensive lapse from centre-back Leon Balogun.

The result saw the Super Eagles finish second in Group B and set up a meeting with rivals Cameroon in Alexandria.

"I hope we won't have individual errors again that will cost us," said Rohr.

He said the match against Madagascar was disappointing, adding "but we and the fans have learned to be humble".

"There were changes in the team to play some players and keep them in the rhythm of the competition, but now the best team have to start against Cameroon to make Nigeria proud," he said.

The two countries have had a long history of vying for dominance in the African game and Rohr says his side are hopeful of finding Cameroon's "weak points" despite missing injured captain John Obi Mikel.

Meanwhile, Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf wants forward Karl Toko Ekambi to rediscover his La Liga form against Nigeria.

Ekambi, who scored the most league goals at Villarreal last season (10), has failed to find the net for the Indomitable Lions in three group matches.

The defending champions have only scored two goals in their opening three games but Seedorf has defended his side, and out-of-form striker Ekambi, saying "sometimes teams do not score for weeks and forwards do not score for months".

"Karl and the other forwards have to improve a few details, be smarter and create more chances," added the four-time Champions League winner.

"We pushed forward in each group game, we introduced attacking players off the bench, but we dare not try crazy stuff. We have to respect our opponents."